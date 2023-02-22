FOX News Launches ‘Silent Ban’ on President Trump – Daytime FOX Ignores Trump’s Historic Trip to East Palestine, Tunes Out His Speech, But Plays Tim Scott Speech, Only Mention Trump Visit After He Leaves Town

President Trump made a historic trip to East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday.

Trump drew a larger crowd of supporters in East Palestine than Joe Biden has seen since he his inauguration.

Pete who? What is a “Joe Biden?” 🤔 East Palestine, Ohio is ready for TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/2nXNGMGNj9 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) February 22, 2023

President Trump announced the trip last week to inspect the damage of the massive toxic chemical explosion in the Ohio town. Joe Biden and his lackeys, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, have not paid attention to this toxic environmental disaster. Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine this week after announcing the US would pay for Ukrainian pensions, but has ignored the people in Ohio and Pennsylvania exposed to the toxic chemicals.

If you were watching FOX News channel on Wednesday, you likely missed Trump’s visit to East Palestine. There has been no major reporting on President Trump’s visit.

FOX News ignored the Trump visit the past two hours. FOX finally ran a segment after he left town.

Meanwhile, FOX News aired clips from Tim Scott’s speech in Iowa. WTH?

FOX News then ran an ad for a Governor Ron DeSantis special with Brian Kilmeade now playing on FOX Nation. FOX is playing favorites.

FOX News is not even trying to hide its Trump blackout.

The Spectator wrote about this development earlier today.

The Spectator reported: