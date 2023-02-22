FOX News Launches ‘Silent Ban’ on President Trump – Daytime FOX Ignores Trump’s Historic Trip to East Palestine, Tunes Out His Speech, But Plays Tim Scott Speech, Only Mention Trump Visit After He Leaves Town

President Trump made a historic trip to East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday.
Trump drew a larger crowd of supporters in East Palestine than Joe Biden has seen since he his inauguration.
Pete who? What is a “Joe Biden?” 🤔
East Palestine, Ohio is ready for TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/2nXNGMGNj9
— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) February 22, 2023
President Trump announced the trip last week to inspect the damage of the massive toxic chemical explosion in the Ohio town. Joe Biden and his lackeys, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, have not paid attention to this toxic environmental disaster. Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine this week after announcing the US would pay for Ukrainian pensions, but has ignored the people in Ohio and Pennsylvania exposed to the toxic chemicals.
If you were watching FOX News channel on Wednesday, you likely missed Trump’s visit to East Palestine. There has been no major reporting on President Trump’s visit.
FOX News ignored the Trump visit the past two hours. FOX finally ran a segment after he left town.
Meanwhile, FOX News aired clips from Tim Scott’s speech in Iowa. WTH?
FOX News then ran an ad for a Governor Ron DeSantis special with Brian Kilmeade now playing on FOX Nation. FOX is playing favorites.
FOX News is not even trying to hide its Trump blackout.
The Spectator wrote about this development earlier today.
The Spectator reported:
It’s by now well-established that Fox News, the American media behemoth, is no longer on the Trump Train. Trumpworld’s union with Foxworld was never altogether easy and, ever since that fateful election in November 2020, it has fallen apart. Trumpists despise Fox for, as many see it, helping Joe Biden steal the election. And the top brass at Fox News have sought to distance themselves from the Trump movement and what they regard as its increasingly toxic politics. Rupert Murdoch has had enough of the Orange One, by all accounts.
What hasn’t been made entirely clear is the extent of the break-up. One senior Fox figure has let slip, however, that Donald Trump is effectively ‘banned’ from appearing on Fox News at present. He hasn’t been seen on the main channel since he declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential in November and other Fox sources have confirmed that there’s a reason Donald is not appearing on their network.
A source familiar with Fox insisted that ‘the network would never apply a ban on any presidential candidate’. No doubt that is true.
But, as another source with deep contacts inside the company put it: ‘Fox News digital will write about Trump and give him little phone interviews. But he has not been on the actual channel since he announced. Rupert doesn’t want him to win.’