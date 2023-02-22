Florida Doctor Removed from Hospital Board Meeting After Testifying on the Effectiveness of Ivermectin to Treat Covid (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, a Florida family medicine doctor was kicked out of the board meeting after testifying about the effectiveness of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Dr. John Littell, who served in the U.S. Army for seven years and is a 25-year board-certified family physician, was removed from the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board Meeting after providing testimony on the efficacy of Ivermectin.

The results of an internal examination into how Sarasota Memorial Hospital handled patient care during the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic were shared with the public on Tuesday afternoon, Herald-Tribune reported.

“The direction we gave the staff was this report should be related to those things: how did the hospital respond to the pandemic, not to get into the weeds of (federal Centers for Disease Control) protocols, or the (National Institutes of Health), comments from Dr. Fauci (Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden), pros and cons, the difference between the Biden administration and the Trump administration,” Hospital Board Chairman Tramm Hudson said. “We can’t control that, that’s not what we’re looking at.

It can be recalled in 2021, Dr. Littell said that he had successfully treated about 3,000 COVID-19 patients with the human version of Ivermectin.

Wesh reported:

It’s a bold statement from a local doctor who says he’s treated around 3,000 patients with ivermectin and has seen its positive results. Littell has been a family physician since 1990, practicing in Kissimmee and Ocala. Littell says he’s got a target on his back for being so outspoken about ivermectin – but feels it’s the right thing to do for his patients. “I have to say this bluntly but carefully – I’ve already been suspended from one hospital and fined $500 for ultimately doing the right thing for the patient. But the bottom line is hospitals are not allowing us to provide optimal care,” Littell said. Littell says ivermectin was lifesaving during the delta variant because of its anti-inflammatory and anti-blood clotting properties. “It was preventing that cytokine storm, which is when you have inflammation throughout the whole body that leads to kidney failure and leads to respiratory failure,” Littell said. One of Littell’s patients Stacie Morales, a recently retired nurse, got COVID-19 last summer. She decided against getting the vaccine for personal reasons. When her oxygen was low, she called Littell instead of going to the hospital where she worked at the time. “I didn’t like the protocols that they had for COVID. And my oxygen being that low, there’s a good chance I would have been intubated,” Morales said. “I’ve been with Dr. Littell for over 20 years. So my faith was in my doctor. And plus my own research. Within two hours, I was starting to breathe better. My oxygen had gone all the way down to 80. So at this point, then I could see right away in two hours, it was starting to come up.”

On Tuesday, Dr. Littell shared with the board members how he saved lives during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, they didn’t agree with what they heard, and Dr. Littell was asked to leave.

Watch his speech below:

WATCH! Dr John Littell testifies before the SMH Committee on Covid Protocols. pic.twitter.com/xbrvayp979 — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) February 21, 2023

After Dr. Littell’s speech, he was escorted by police to leave the board meeting.

Watch the video below: