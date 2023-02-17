Fetterman’s Staff Had Trouble Dealing With Brain-Damaged Senator, Knew He Had ‘Severe’ Depression But Couldn’t Tell If His Silence Was From Stroke Effects or If He Was “Crippled” By Depression: Report

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is seriously ill. His wife and staff knows yet they keep pushing him to the point of breaking him, even though they knew he was “crippled” by ‘severe’ depression since winning the November election in additional to his other health challenges.

Fetterman, who suffered a debilitating, life-threatening stroke last May, was hospitalized Wednesday night at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, marking the second time he has been hospitalized since becoming a senator last month. Fetterman’s office issued a statement saying he was being treated for clinical depression, noting that he has dealt with depression much of his life.

Fetterman had not previously disclosed to the public that he had depression, just as he did not come clean on his health for years regarding his heart disease or how damaging last year’s stroke was. Fetterman now has a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted. It was only recently reported that he has “serious mental health challenges” from the stroke that have taken a “psychological toll” on him.

Fetterman also did not disclose that doctors at George Washington University Hospital where he was treated last week for “lightheadedness” advised that he seek “outpatient care for mental health.” NBC reporter Dasha Burns reported that on Friday and that Fetterman’s staff knew he had depression and was having trouble dealing with him because they couldn’t tell if his silence was from stroke effects or that he was “crippled” by depression. Burns reported the staff is “relieved” he is getting help. Burns said Fetterman and his staff were “surprised by the severity of the depression” after Fetterman won his Senate race last November, indicating that this severe depression has been known about but untreated for months.

Burns also reported a senior aide told her Fetterman would be hospitalized for several weeks while doctors tried out medications and dosages on Fetterman.

Morning Joe video report cued to talk about treatment plan and staff difficulties:

Burns also tweeted out some of what the aide told her:

NEW: A senior aide to Senator Fetterman tells me he will likely be in inpatient care for clinical depression for “a few weeks.”…A senior aide says it’s been difficult to distinguish the stroke from the depression – saying it’s hard to tell at times if Fetterman is “not hearing you, or is he sort of crippled by his depression and social anxiety.”…A senior aide tells me both the staff and Fetterman himself were taken by surprise by the severe onset of depression. The aide also says this hasn’t compromised his ability to do the job going forward, and he will be back to work once he has taken care of his mental health.”

Fetterman went to Walter Reed sometime Wednesday night. It wasn’t until mid-afternoon Thursday that his chief of staff Adam Jentleson tweeted out that Fetterman was in the hospital again–and for a very serious matter.

Some news: Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks. 1/…On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis. 2/…After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself. 3/3″

Last week, Fetterman spokesman Joe Calvello issued a statement announcing Fetterman had been discharged from George Washington University Hospital, saying all the tests were negative but failing to mention the doctor referral for his depression.

“NEWS: A few minutes ago, Senator Fetterman was discharged from the hospital. In addition to the CT, CTA and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures. John is looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday.”

Fetterman was seen on Monday by the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, Dr. Brian Monahan. No mention of that was made until Thursday.