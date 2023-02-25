FCC Gets Loads Of Complaints Over Super Bowl Halftime Show – “Had To Turn Off The TV”

Some Americans were not happy with the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show.

According to a new report, the Federal Communications Commission received over one hundred complaints over Rihanna’s halftime show.

This is more than Sam Smith’s “satanic” performance at the Grammys.

The Hill reported:

Rihanna’s halftime show at Super Bowl LVII elicited more complaints from TV viewers than Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s controversial performance at the Grammy Awards. The “Diamonds” singer’s halftime spectacle at State Farm Stadium in Arizona earlier this month drew 102 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to records obtained by The Hill as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. … While this year’s Super Bowl-related complaints topped 100, the Grammy Awards earlier this month also drew plenty of protests, with virtually all of its 87 FCC complaints focused on Smith and Petras’s “satanic” performance of their hit song, “Unholy.” Smith sported a red top hat with horns as Petras belted out the tune from inside a cage, as dancers grasped whips and fire erupted from the stage.

One viewer said, “this year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content.”

Another one called it “patently offensive and completely inappropriate for children.”

Fox News reported:

The Federal Communications Commission received over 100 complaints after the big game, many related to pop and R&B singer Rihanna’s performance. Some viewers claiming the show was “overtly sexual” in nature, TMZ reported. Others believed some of the dance moves “were patently offensive and completely inappropriate for children.” One viewer from Utah reportedly wrote that “this year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content” Others simply took to Twitter to voice their criticism, including wrestler Bill Goldberg, who said the show was “frickin’ horrible.”

No wonder many Americans are tuning out of the NFL.

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…