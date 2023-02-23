Far-Left Judge Amy Berman Jackson Orders Depositions of Trump, Wray in Lawsuit Related to Strzok’s Firing From FBI



Amy Berman Jackson

A far-left Obama appointed federal judge ordered the depositions of Trump and FBI Director Wray in a lawsuit related to Peter Strzok’s firing.

Former FBI counterintelligence chief Peter Strzok in 2019 filed a lawsuit against the FBI and DOJ over his firing claiming the decision was based on “unrelenting pressure” from President Trump.

Peter Strzok, a key FBI agent in the Russia investigation was caught sending anti-Trump text messages to his paramour FBI lawyer Lisa Page and subsequently removed from the special counsel’s team in the summer of 2017.

Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI in 2018.



Peter Strzok

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed to allow Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to depose Trump and Wray.

Politico reported: