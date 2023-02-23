Far-Left Judge Amy Berman Jackson Orders Depositions of Trump, Wray in Lawsuit Related to Strzok’s Firing From FBI

Amy Berman Jackson
A far-left Obama appointed federal judge ordered the depositions of Trump and FBI Director Wray in a lawsuit related to Peter Strzok’s firing.
Former FBI counterintelligence chief Peter Strzok in 2019 filed a lawsuit against the FBI and DOJ over his firing claiming the decision was based on “unrelenting pressure” from President Trump.
Peter Strzok, a key FBI agent in the Russia investigation was caught sending anti-Trump text messages to his paramour FBI lawyer Lisa Page and subsequently removed from the special counsel’s team in the summer of 2017.
Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI in 2018.
Peter Strzok
Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed to allow Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to depose Trump and Wray.
Politico reported:
A federal judge has agreed to permit former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to take sworn testimony from former President Donald Trump for two hours as part of their long-running lawsuits related to Strzok’s firing in 2018 after Trump repeatedly and publicly pilloried the pair.
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Thursday that Strzok and Page — whose text messages disparaging then-candidate Trump cast a pall over the FBI’s investigation of links between the Trump campaign and Russia — would also be allowed to depose FBI Director Christopher Wray for a similar two-hour period on a limited set of topics.
But there’s a twist: Their ability to ask Trump and Wray about these circumstances might come down to a decision from President Joe Biden. Jackson’s order gave the Justice Department a month to “inform the Court whether the current President will invoke … executive privilege” over any aspects of Trump’s testimony.
Jackson, an appointee of President Barack Obama, also stressed that she had not yet considered all potential objections to the demands for testimony from Trump and Wray. That could include arguments by Trump that he has the unilateral right as a former president to assert executive privilege.