EXPLOSIVE NEW VIDEO of Rosanne Boyland Shows Police Attempting to Revive Her in Trash-Filled Hall, Police Say She Was “Trampled” – Then Later They Lied and Said She Died of Overdose (VIDEO)

Cara Castronuova at The Gateway Pundit obtained never-before-seen footage from January 6th that we released last month.

In this poignant video that plays like a scene in a feature film, the unconscious body of Rosanne Boyland lay on the steps of the US Capitol as distraught Trump Supporters try in vain to save her, before finally carrying her lifeless body up to the mouth of the West Capitol Entrance and turning her over to the Metro Police Line- begging them for help. This was after Police Officer Lila Morris had just been seen beating Rosanne to a pulp with a stick. From there, the police dragged Rosanne down the tunnel by her feet like a sack of potatoes and she was never seen again.

See this heart-wrenching video HERE:

This gives a whole new layer of emotion and sadness to that day, as the high video quality humanizes the men and women around the most violent area on January 6th – the West Capitol Steps.

“All the cell phone and body-cam video we have seen comes across as somewhat de-humanizing,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “You can’t really see the details of people’s faces- the range of emotions and pure reactions. That’s why this new video is a game-changer. Watch it in slow motion. Watch the despair, the fear, the indignation…these are the people the Government has tried to paint as the worst terrorists in America. But you can see here that they are regular people- caught up in an extraordinary situation- and were reacting in real time as human beings to police attacks on themselves and on their peers.”

WHAT HAPPENED RIGHT BEFORE THIS VIDEO?

According to dozens of eyewitnesses and survivors , Rosanne Boyland’s death was caused by police. The can be substantiated by available video.

THIS STORY HAS BEEN INTENTIONALLY IGNORED BY THE GOVERNMENT, POLITICIANS, BIDEN REGIME AND MAINSTREAM MEDIA.

The video above was taken shortly after Rosanne and the rest of the crowd had been pushed by police down steps into a ceiling-high bone-crushing and deadly pile that cops doused with opulent amounts of pepper spray and teargas. The police would not allow anyone to help the individuals being crushed and attacked anyone who tried to help. After about ten excruciating minutes, the protesters were able to work themselves out of the pile and save each other.

Rosanne lay motionless on the steps after the pile cleared. People tried to get near her to help and it was then that she was seen being beaten brutally by Police Officer Lila Morris with a stick. See that video here:

Rosanne’s face was blue and bloody. Her body lay motionless as men tried to desperately help and defend her, only to be tear-gassed or struck by police. People begged and pleaded with police to give Rosanne CPR. When they realized the police were not going to help and continued to spray teargas, the men finally carried Rosanne down the stairs away from the attacks of police to attempt administer CPR themselves. This is where the video above begins.

This heartbreaking video shows their haphazard yet valiant attempts to save the life of Rosanne Boyland.

In the video released exclusively by The Gateway Pundit last month, men are seen desperately trying to save the life of Rosanne as they attempt to perform CPR. They use tools from a CPR kit in someone’s backpack on the ground. A man in an aviator hat pumps on her chest. A protester in a tan jacket cuts Rosanne’s shirt off to perform CRP. Ronald McAbee, a Sheriff from Tennessee, unbuttons Boyland’s pants and removes her belt to access the femoral artery in her leg to take a pulse. (McAbee still sits in pre-trial detention for the January 6th crime of trying to save Rosanne and help police). The irony of the situation is that over a dozen men sit in pre-trial detention who were helping Rosanne or reacting to her death.

Blood can be seen splattered on the white step behind Boyland.

Men and women yell at the police: “She’s dying! She’s Dying!”, “Fuck you!”, “You did this!” and “This is on you!”

“I think she is still alive,” someone says.

As the men finally give up and carry Rosanne up the stairs to again beg for police help, a man that mistakes Rosanne for a man can be heard yelling in indignant anger:

“They let him die (police)! They let that man die! We needed resuscitation and they let him die! They pepper-sprayed him and let this man go down. That’s unacceptable and its unconstitutional!”

People begin to chant “USA, USA, USA” as Boyland’s body is carried up the steps by a group of protesters, reminiscent of men carrying a casket into a funeral. Her distraught friend Justin Winchell (in the teal blue sweater) can be seen running around asking for help and following his friend’s body up the stairs as the men carry her to the police line in a final desperate plea for help. Winchell tiptoes and peers over shoulders as his friend disappears, clearly in shock. After that Winchell walks off in despair and disbelief. He never sees his dear friend Rosanne again.

This is when people begin to throw items at police and hurl things in disgust and outrage.

The Gateway Pundit now has video of officers performing CPR on Rosanne Boyland after she was dragged inside the US Capitol by her feet.

In the newly released video, officers are seen performing CPR on Rosanne for several minutes as she lay on the cold hard floor with trash and bottles spewed around her lifeless body.

Rosanne Boyland was the fourth Trump supporter to be killed by Capitol Police that day.

No police officers were killed that day.

The video comes from bodycam footage from Officer Jeffrey Leslie and is over 3 hours long.

Gateway Pundit contributor Anthony Scott shared this from the video.

The video is extremely graphic and shows police attempting to revive Rosanne Boyland. There are about 30-40 officers and EMS personnel in the video. This was after police prevented Trump supporters from saving Rosanne and after Officer Lila Morris beat Rosanne numerous times with a stick. Some things I noticed: At 2:28:41 – police personnel said she had no pulse. At 2:29:34 – you can see she’s laying on the dirty Capitol tunnel floor with trash like water bottles laying around. The BOMBSHELL is at 2:35:00 One police officer says “Where did she come from? Protestor.” Officer Jeffery Leslie: “She got stuck under there. She fell down.” Officer: “Trampled?” Officer Leslie “Yeah.”

It’s a horrible video. The officers took her top off and her pants off. She was wearing red long underwear.

The Capitol Hill coroner later announced to the liberal media that Rosanne died from an overdose.

There is now a plethora of evidence — even from the police at the scene — that this was a lie. What monsters!

They took her body and incinerated it so her family could not see the bruises from all of the beatings she took that day.

Rosanne was a recovering drug addict. She chaired recovery meetings in her hometown. She was very proud of her recovery.

The police killed Rosanne. The evidence is there.

These are not good people.

Here is the video (Warning – very graphic)