Elon Musk On When People Will Admit COVID Response Was A “Scam” – “It’s Coming”

Is a COVID bombshell on the way from the “Twitter files?”

Rapper and popular influencer Zuby asked on Twitter, “When will everybody admit the whole Covid-19 ‘pandemic’ response was a scam?”

Elon Musk responded by saying, “It’s coming.”

It’s coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2023

Back in January, Elon Musk said a “key researcher” on Fauci was traveling to Twitter.

Trending Politics reported:

On Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk appeared to suggest that he had information that would prove the entire COVID pandemic response was a scam. Over the past several months, Musk has released the ‘Twitter Files,’ showing widespread government collusion with the tech giant. He has also teased upcoming Fauci Files which have been delayed due to a ‘key researcher.’

That is a little delayed, as a key researcher can only travel to Twitter in early Feb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Elon Musk has already exposed Twitter had a “Fauci Fan Club” before he took over.

Despite these glaring issues, Twitter nonetheless had an internal Slack channel unironically called “Fauci Fan Club” 🤯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

No wonder the establishment is so scared of Elon Musk.

H/T Trending Politics News

