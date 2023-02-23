Elon Musk On When People Will Admit COVID Response Was A “Scam” – “It’s Coming”

by

Is a COVID bombshell on the way from the “Twitter files?”

Rapper and popular influencer Zuby asked on Twitter, “When will everybody admit the whole Covid-19 ‘pandemic’ response was a scam?”

Elon Musk responded by saying, “It’s coming.”

Read Also: New Research Points To Potential Effects Of “Lion’s Mane” On Promoting Nerve Growth, Improving Memory

Back in January, Elon Musk said a “key researcher” on Fauci was traveling to Twitter.

Trending Politics reported:

On Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk appeared to suggest that he had information that would prove the entire COVID pandemic response was a scam.

Over the past several months, Musk has released the ‘Twitter Files,’ showing widespread government collusion with the tech giant. He has also teased upcoming Fauci Files which have been delayed due to a ‘key researcher.’

Elon Musk has already exposed Twitter had a “Fauci Fan Club” before he took over.

No wonder the establishment is so scared of Elon Musk.

H/T Trending Politics News

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
ProTrumpNews Staff
ProTrumpNews.com has all the latest headlines for the MAGA movement. Bookmark https://protrumpnews.com today!
You can email ProTrumpNews Staff here, and read more of ProTrumpNews Staff's articles here.

 