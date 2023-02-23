Ed Dowd Joins Tucker Carlson to Discuss His Research and Insurance Data on the Excess Mortality Rates Following the Forced Government Vaccine Mandates (VIDEO)

Ed Dowd joined Steve Bannon on The War Room in late 2022 to discuss the excess mortality rates we are witnessing following two years of the COVID vaccine mandates.

Ed Dowd, an equity investment executive, went on The War Room back in March 2022 with an explosive report on the excess number of deaths recorded in the US since the introduction of the mandatory experimental vaccines.

Back in March Dowd said that U.S. millennials, aged 25-44, experienced a record-setting 84% increase in excess mortality during the final four months of 2021.

According to Ed Dowd, the latest numbers from August revealed an excess mortality rate of 36% for millennials.

Ed Dowd later told The War Room of significant increases in the US disability rate that is directly related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ed Dowd told the War Room audience, “So, just to give you some idea of the number I said on your show a couple of weeks ago and to Senator Ron Johnson, there was about 1.2 million we calculated in September. It’s now about 1.7 million starting about February 2021 thru November of 2022. 1.7 employed people have become disabled and that’s a big number.

That is a HUGE number of individuals who have been disabled due to the mandatory vaccines!

On Wednesday Tucker Carlson invited Ed Dowd on to discuss his research on Tucker Carlson originals.

Ed Dowd told the FOX News audience about his research on the unexplained increases in death rates and disability numbers. Ed Dowd told Tucker, “The only thing that changed was a mass vaccination campaign and mandates.”

Americans need to listen to Ed Dowd. What a message!