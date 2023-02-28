DEVELOPING: ‘Major’ US Marshals Hack Compromises Sensitive Information

Joe Biden’s America.

A “major” US Marshals hack compromised sensitive information.

According to NBC News, the breach happened over a week ago.

The Marshals Service “discovered a ransomware and data exfiltration event affecting a stand-alone USMS system” on February 17.

The Justice Department is investigating the breach.

NBC News reported:

The U.S. Marshals Service suffered a security breach over a week ago that compromises sensitive information, multiple senior U.S. law enforcement officials said Monday.

In a statement Monday, U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Drew Wade acknowledged the breach, telling NBC News: “The affected system contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees.”

Wade said the incident occurred Feb. 17, when the Marshals Service “discovered a ransomware and data exfiltration event affecting a stand-alone USMS system.”

The system was disconnected from the network, and the Justice Department began a forensic investigation, Wade said.

He added that on Wednesday, after the agency briefed senior department officials, “those officials determined that it constitutes a major incident.”