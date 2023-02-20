DEVELOPING: “Large White Balloon” Spotted Near Hawaii

Disqus Comment Count:

Another China spy balloon?

Or is it just a benign weather balloon?

A large white balloon was spotted near Hawaii on Sunday evening.

Air traffic control spotted the balloon about 500 miles northeast of Hawaii flying at an altitude of roughly 40,000 feet.

A “Large White Balloon” has been spotted by Airliners 524 nautical miles NE of Honolulu and ATC is asking if anyone sees it. 🎈👀 0100 Zulu via @thebaldgeek and @InfantryPilot pic.twitter.com/RxdiiQGU1X — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) February 20, 2023

Air traffic control asked pilots to report if they see the balloon.

Well I guess we aren’t done with this balloon fad yet 🎈 pic.twitter.com/4dsrpAH7wi — FL410_over_ICN (@InfantryPilot) February 19, 2023

Joe Biden last week ordered benign objects to be shot down after a China spy balloon soared over the continental US.

Biden shot down the China spy balloon after it floated over sensitive military installations and nuclear silos.

China Foreign Ministry threatened retaliation after Biden ordered the spy balloon to be shot down.