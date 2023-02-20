DEVELOPING: “Large White Balloon” Spotted Near Hawaii

by

Another China spy balloon?

Or is it just a benign weather balloon?

A large white balloon was spotted near Hawaii on Sunday evening.

Air traffic control spotted the balloon about 500 miles northeast of Hawaii flying at an altitude of roughly 40,000 feet.

Air traffic control asked pilots to report if they see the balloon.

Joe Biden last week ordered benign objects to be shot down after a China spy balloon soared over the continental US.

Biden shot down the China spy balloon after it floated over sensitive military installations and nuclear silos.

China Foreign Ministry threatened retaliation after Biden ordered the spy balloon to be shot down.

