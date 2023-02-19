Democrats in Minnesota Now Pushing for Ban on Gas-Powered Lawnmowers and Chainsaws

Democrats in Minnesota are now pushing for a ban on lawnmowers and chainsaws that run on gas in the name of fighting climate change.

You didn’t think they were going to stop with gas stoves, did you?

These types of bans are going to continue and expand anywhere that Democrats are in charge.

FOX Business reports:

Minnesota Democrat lawmakers push ban on gas-powered lawn mowers, chainsaws to curb ‘climate pollution’ Two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers are proposing a pair of bills that would significantly impact the state’s backyards and neighborhood ice rinks in an effort to combat climate change. State Reps. Jerry Newton and Heather Edelson, members of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, introduced legislation on Monday that would block the sale of common landscaping appliances like lawn mowers and chainsaws as well ice-resurfacing machines such as Zambonis, requiring that only electric battery versions be sold in the state starting Jan. 1, 2025. The ban on lawn and garden equipment would include any machine that uses “a spark ignition engine rated at or below 19 kilowatts or 25 gross horsepower.” Commonly used landscaping tools like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, hedge clippers, chainsaws, lawn edgers, string trimmers and brush cutters would all be prohibited by that definition. The measure follows a Democrat-backed clean energy bill signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz that requires electricity production be 80% carbon-free by 2030 and 100% by 2040. Republicans labeled it the “blackout bill.” “DFLers are committed to taking action on climate – unchecked climate pollution threatens Minnesota’s future,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman said after lawmakers passed the bill, according to Alpha News. “Now is the time to take bold action and ensure Minnesotans have the healthy climate and clean energy future they deserve.”

Life under Democrats is a constant assault on anything that was considered normal last week.

This nonsense will never stop. Democrats are obsessed with climate change.