Democrat Bill in California Would Eventually Ban ALL Tobacco Sales, but Not Marijuana

A new Democrat-authored bill making its way through the legislature in California would eventually ban the sale of all tobacco products.

The bill would not affect marijuana, however.

This is typical of Democrats. They claim to be all about choice but it’s a lie. They don’t want people to be able to make their own choices. They have already banned menthol cigarettes in some places.

The Washington Times reports:

California bill would eventually ban all tobacco sales Some California lawmakers want to eventually ban all tobacco sales in the nation’s most populous state, filing legislation to make it illegal to sell cigarettes and other products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2007. If signed into law, it would mean by 2073 people wanting to buy cigarettes would have to show ID to prove they are at least 67 years old. “We can ensure that the next generation of children in California do not become addicted to smoking,” said Assemblymember Damon Connolly, a Democrat from San Rafael and the author of the bill. The proposal is likely to face strong opposition from the tobacco industry, which would fight to maintain access to its largest U.S. market. If the ban were to become law, the industry could sue to block it. It could also challenge the ban at the ballot box, asking voters to stop it from taking effect. “(The ban) will impact a lot of jobs and it will have a repercussion throughout the economy of California,” said Charles Janigian, president of the California Association of Retail Tobacconists… The bill would not penalize people for using or possessing tobacco products. Instead, it would fine retailers for selling to them. Connolly said he’s open to amendments that might create an exemption for religious and cultural uses. But he said the ban would not impact marijuana, which is legal to smoke recreationally in California.

Here’s California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom just last month boasting about California being the freedom state.

Gavin Newsom tries to rebrand California as the “freedom state,” as in you’re free to obey the endless totalitarian demands of woke commie lunacy, or you’re free to leave. Choose wisely.

pic.twitter.com/DJM5LBbWrh — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 8, 2023

Right. You’re free to live your life exactly as they tell you.