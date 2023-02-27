CNN Guest Drops Truth Bomb on Democrats Ignoring American Suffering in East Palestine Because They Voted for Trump (VIDEO)

by

Former Democratic Ohio State Senator Nina Turner appeared on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash, along with CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Former Biden Speechwriter Jeff Nussbaum, and CNN Political Commentator Kristen Soltis Anderson, to discuss the recent train derailment in Ohio and whether or not Biden should be challenged for the Democratic nomination for turning a blind eye on the tragedy.

During the discussion, Nina Turner slammed the Democrats for politicizing the tragedy in East Palestine and for turning a blind eye to the suffering of the locals because of their support for Trump.

“For the neoliberals who say that the residents of that area deserve what they are getting because they voted for President Donald J. Trump. It is abhorrent. This is about poverty,” said Turner.

“This is about poor working-class white people who are enduring some of the same things that poor working-class black people endure. And so I want to lay it out that the cultist behavior in politics right now – it is a sin and a shame that when people are suffering to this magnitude, you got people who will… say that they are getting what they deserve. What they deserve is clean air, clean food, clean water. They deserve relief both in the short term and also in the long term.”

Click here for the TGP discounts page at MyPillow - use promo code TGP to benefit Gateway Pundit and get huge discounts!

Watch the video:

Turner believes in human rights, meaning the right to clean air, clean food, clean water, healthcare, shelter, and education regardless of who you vote for.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 