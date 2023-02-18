Clearly Unconstitutional: US Government Is Funding Radical Leftist Group Set Up to Blacklist Conservative Media Outlets

by

This is not a surprise.
The radicals at the US State Department funneled over $300,000 to a radical leftist group The Global Disinformation Index (GDI) that has targeted and blacklisted conservative media outlets.

The State Department’s National Endowment for Democracy, a non profit funded by the US government, passed on the funding to the AN Foundation, the American arm of the GDI.

The Epoch Times reported:

Read Also: Mike Lindell Reinvents What Started It All — MyPillow 2.0 Has “NEW Temperature-Regulating Technology”

U.S. taxpayer funds have been funneled to a British group that wants to block money from conservative media outlets.

State Department-backed entities have funded the London-based Global Disinformation Index (GDI) with the aim of “defunding disinformation.”

The National Endowment for Democracy, a nonprofit that is primarily funded by the government, passed on $230,000 in 2020 to the AN Foundation, according to the nonprofit’s website.

The AN Foundation is the U.S. arm of the GDI, the Washington Examiner reported.

According to the endowment, the grant would help the foundation “work with local partners in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean to research and assess disinformation risks of local online media ecosystems, using artificial intelligence as well as expert review.”

“The resulting risk ratings will be used to raise awareness among advertising companies and trade bodies of the risks that arise from funding disinformation. Partners will also use the data to positively shape and drive national policy debates on trust in media and on combatting disinformation,” the listing stated.

Leslie Aun, a spokeswoman for the foundation, told the Daily Signal that the grant was not meant for U.S. projects.

“We are not supporting any projects in the U.S. or funding GDI’s work regarding U.S. media,” Aun said. “Our grant was for targeting disinformation used by China, Russia, Iran, and other authoritarian regimes.”

State Department funds also went, starting in 2018, to an organization called Park Advisers to research, develop, and manage the Disinfo Cloud, the department told The Epoch Times in an email.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
The Latest From Jim Hoft
15 FACTS on the Dozens of Federal Operatives Who Infiltrated the Trump Crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol
Three Small Details in Photo of First Taliban-Trained Pilots Could Be Damning for Biden
BREAKING: First Black Female, Kristina Karamo, Wins MI GOP Chair Race – Fake News Media Panics
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Beaten By Prison Guards, Loses Vision in One Eye – Now He Is Prevented from Speaking with The Gateway Pundit So We Can Tell His Story (AUDIO)
Biden Regime Removes Confederate Name from Naval Academy Building – Renames It After Failed President Jimmy Carter
Illinois Governor Pritzker Lashes Out at Chicago Police for Hosting Governor DeSantis at Police Event – And Admits He Supports Comic Book Porn in Classroom
Contact Jim Hoft