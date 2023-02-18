Clearly Unconstitutional: US Government Is Funding Radical Leftist Group Set Up to Blacklist Conservative Media Outlets

This is not a surprise.

The radicals at the US State Department funneled over $300,000 to a radical leftist group The Global Disinformation Index (GDI) that has targeted and blacklisted conservative media outlets.

The State Department’s National Endowment for Democracy, a non profit funded by the US government, passed on the funding to the AN Foundation, the American arm of the GDI.

The Epoch Times reported:

U.S. taxpayer funds have been funneled to a British group that wants to block money from conservative media outlets.

State Department-backed entities have funded the London-based Global Disinformation Index (GDI) with the aim of “defunding disinformation.”

The National Endowment for Democracy, a nonprofit that is primarily funded by the government, passed on $230,000 in 2020 to the AN Foundation, according to the nonprofit’s website.

The AN Foundation is the U.S. arm of the GDI, the Washington Examiner reported.

According to the endowment, the grant would help the foundation “work with local partners in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean to research and assess disinformation risks of local online media ecosystems, using artificial intelligence as well as expert review.”

“The resulting risk ratings will be used to raise awareness among advertising companies and trade bodies of the risks that arise from funding disinformation. Partners will also use the data to positively shape and drive national policy debates on trust in media and on combatting disinformation,” the listing stated.

Leslie Aun, a spokeswoman for the foundation, told the Daily Signal that the grant was not meant for U.S. projects.

“We are not supporting any projects in the U.S. or funding GDI’s work regarding U.S. media,” Aun said. “Our grant was for targeting disinformation used by China, Russia, Iran, and other authoritarian regimes.”

State Department funds also went, starting in 2018, to an organization called Park Advisers to research, develop, and manage the Disinfo Cloud, the department told The Epoch Times in an email.