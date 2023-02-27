Christian Nurse Suspended from NHS Certification Program for Saying ‘Being White Doesn’t Make You Racist”

A Christian nurse was suspended from a NHS certification program after she said “being white doesn’t make you racist.”

Amy Gallagher said the harassment and bullying by the woke staff left her with crippling anxiety.

The lecturers at the NHS in Britain also taught that Christianity is responsible for racism because “it’s European.”

Amy Gallagher is bringing a lawsuit against the Tavistock Trust where she took the course.

I'm bringing a lawsuit against the Tavistock. Please donate to my crowdfund: https://t.co/eAx6db22Tw

Please watch my video:https://t.co/vSgaPNl32h — Amy Gallagher (@StandUptoWoke) August 17, 2022

Amy is going off on Twitter following her ordeal.

The Tavistock is "an example of what happens when all debate is stifled, and of the harms that occur when free speech is shut down and legitimate questioning of motives and methods is sacrificed on the altar of wokeness."#standuptowokehttps://t.co/dWe7g9IjnG — Amy Gallagher (@StandUptoWoke) February 14, 2023

The Daily Mail reported: