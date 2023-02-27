Christian Nurse Suspended from NHS Certification Program for Saying ‘Being White Doesn’t Make You Racist”

A Christian nurse was suspended from a NHS certification program after she said “being white doesn’t make you racist.”

Amy Gallagher said the harassment and bullying by the woke staff left her with crippling anxiety.

The lecturers at the NHS in Britain also taught that Christianity is responsible for racism because “it’s European.”

Amy Gallagher is bringing a lawsuit against the Tavistock Trust where she took the course.

Amy is going off on Twitter following her ordeal.

The Daily Mail reported:

A Christian nurse was left with ‘crippling anxiety’ after she was ‘bullied’ by ‘woke’ NHS chiefs for saying that being white doesn’t make you racist.

Amy Gallagher, 34, a mental health nurse from Orpington, Kent, was on a forensic psychology course training to be a psychotherapist at the Portman clinic, which is part of The Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline Amy has revealed how NHS bosses caused her ‘crippling anxiety’ after she challenged their ‘racist’ and ‘offensive’ views in lectures she was forced to attend.

Lecturers at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust told her ‘whites don’t understand the world’ and ‘Christianity is responsible for racism because it’s European’ in a series of ‘politically biased’ talks.

One of the Tavistock’s seminars was even called ‘Whiteness — a problem for our time’ and included a description on the Trust’s website that ‘the problem of racism is a problem of whiteness’.

When Amy challenged these controversial views she was ‘bullied’ by staff and suspended from the course, pending an investigation into whether she is safe to work with patients.

Almost a year later, no investigation has taken place.

It means her dream of becoming a psychotherapist is hanging by a thread.

As if that wasn’t enough, a course lecturer also tried to get her banned from her day job as a practising mental health nurse.

