Buttigieg’s Response to Criticism of Govt’s Handling of Ohio Train Derailment: “Look, I Was Mayor of My Hometown for Eight Years. We Dealt with a Lot of Disasters” (VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about the Ohio train derailment and toxic disaster.

Buttigieg still hasn’t visited East Palestine.

Biden is too busy hanging out with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.” WBNS reported.

WATCH:

Residents from neighborhoods near the crash site have been evacuated because of the toxic fumes.

Stephanopoulos criticized the Biden Regime and asked Buttigieg when he will be visiting Ohio.

“Look, I was mayor of my hometown for eight years. We dealt with a lot of disasters,” Buttigieg said.

The guy couldn’t even fix potholes as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

WATCH: