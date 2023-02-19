Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia

Disqus Comment Count:

Bruce Willis, 67, has frontotemporal dementia, according to his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Recall, Bruce Willis last March stepped away from acting following a brain disorder diagnosis.

The “Die Hard” actor was “diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his daughter, Rumer Willis said last March.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” the statement read.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.”

Demi Moore said the aphasia diagnosis progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

