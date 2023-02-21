Blubbering Fool Joe Biden in Warsaw: “Would Be, You, Would We Be, Would We The, All of Allies Would Be United, or Divided?” (VIDEO)

This was supposed to be Joe Biden’s Reaganesque moment.  Instead, it was another public face palm.

Mumbling Joe Biden can’t make it through his speech in Poland without embarrassing his country on the international stage.

Instead of, “Tear down this wall!”  – We got, “Would be you, would we be, would we the, all of our allies would be united, or divided?”

Wth, Joe?

At least he didn’t start screaming at the Poles.

