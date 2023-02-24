Biden’s Woke DOD Expands Transgender Policies in Military

While Chinese balloons float over the nation and Biden gets increasingly involved in the Russian-Ukraine war, the Department of Defense thinks this is the perfect time to make the military even more woke in their efforts to completely de-masculate our warfighters.

The Center for Military Readiness prepared a report providing examples of how the Pentagon has quietly expanded woke transgender policies in the military.

The report sites at least six significant differences since the 2016 policy including:

1. Changes official DoD vocabulary to reflect transgender ideology;

2. Specifically involves the military service academies and ROTC (contract) programs;

3. Holds commanders directly responsible for all alleged “biases against transgender individuals;” 4. Allows cross-dressing and other “transitioning” behaviors on-base as well as off-base;

5. Allows “de-transition” procedures if treatments do not resolve gender dysphoria; and

6. Restricts collection and disclosure of data on “incidents of harmful behaviors” involving sexual orientation and transgender persons, even for legislative purposes. Reminder: Use promo code TGP at MyPillow's Clearance and Oversight Sale page -- you'll benefit Gateway Pundit and get up to 80% off!

Real Clear Defense reports:

The DOD Instruction stipulates that if a person “self-identifies” as a person of the opposite sex, and if the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) changes a person’s bureaucratic “gender marker,” a man claiming to be a woman must be treated as a woman, and vice versa. Military commanders, doctors and nurses, chaplains, and military men and women at all levels must endorse and act on this ideological belief or suffer career penalties if they don’t. Alleged “biases against transgender individuals,” which are prohibited, could include anything from “misgendering” people with the wrong pronouns to expressions of concern about medically questionable hormone treatments or surgeries for adults or military-dependent children. Individuals who are confused about gender identity deserve compassionate counseling, competent medical care, and complete information about the serious risks and irreversible consequences of “gender-affirming” treatments that do not change biological sex. Instead, a self-diagnosis of gender dysphoria permits only one course of treatment, pushing the service member toward life-changing, often-irreversible transgender “transition,” without an independent “second opinion.”