Biden’s War: China Negotiating with Russia to Supply Kamikaze Drones – Capable of Carrying Warheads into Battle

Germany’s Der Spiegel on Thursday reported that China was negotiating with Russia to supply Kamikaze drones to the Putin regime.

China reportedly agreed to manufacture and test 100 ZT-180 prototype drones to Russia. The drones reportedly have the ability to carry warheads into battle.

