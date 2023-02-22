Biden Wants His 2024 Campaign Headquarters to Be Near His Delaware Basement

Joe Biden wants his 2024 campaign headquarters to be located in Wilmington near his Delaware basement.

In 2020 Joe Biden used Covid as an excuse to ‘campaign’ from his Delaware basement.

Joe Biden is expected to announce his 2024 reelection campaign in April.

Biden is unpopular and old so he wants to make sure his campaign headquarters is near his Wilmington home.

He doesn’t have what it takes to keep up with a grueling presidential campaign schedule.

“No decision has been made about where the campaign’s headquarters will be. The president has pushed for Wilmington, his hometown, according to people briefed on internal discussions. But some advisers fear that such a location would make recruitment harder, with younger campaign aides not eager to spend a year in a sleepy, small town. They are pressing instead for Philadelphia, where Mr. Biden’s 2020 effort was based.” The New York Times reported.

In 2020, Biden’s virtual campaign speeches were marred by technical problems and honking geese.

Biden jokes that the Canadian geese honking VERY LOUDLY in his pond "are trying to get away from the virus." pic.twitter.com/HNBSwub8Eu — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) May 16, 2020

Biden rarely left his Delaware basement yet he managed to get the most votes in US history.

Not one lefty reporter has been able to explain how Joe Biden, the most popular president in US history, has virtually no support from Democrat voters.

According to left-leaning polls, approximately only one-third of Democrat voters want Joe Biden to run for president in 2024.