Biden Tells Polish President He Wanted to be Called ‘Bidenski’ Because He Grew Up Surrounded by Polish Immigrants (VIDEO)

by

Wasn’t Joe Biden raised by Puerto Ricans?

Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw to discuss Ukraine, Russia and NATO.

Biden claimed he grew up in a Polish neighborhood and felt left self-conscious because he didn’t have a Polish last name.

“I was born in a coal town of Scranton, Pennsylvania in an Irish-Catholic neighborhood. Then when coal died, we moved down to Delaware to a town called Claymont, which was a working class town, but everybody in town was either Polish or Italian,” Biden said.

Read Also: With So Many Strange Things Happening, Is It Time To Stock Up On ‘Emergency Food’?

“I grew up feeling self-conscious my name didn’t end in an S-K-I or O,” Biden said.

This never happened.

Imagine the headlines if Trump said something like this.

VIDEO:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Cristina Laila
You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 