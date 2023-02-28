Biden Repeats Bizarre Story About Nurse Who Rubbed His Face: “She’d Whisper in My Ear… and She’d Lean Down and Breathe on Me” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Virginia Beach, Virginia to discuss his administration’s so-called efforts to protect Americans’ access to ‘affordable’ healthcare.

Biden’s speech was full lies and bizarre stories.

Joe Biden falsely claimed his trillions in spending got the economy back on track.

Then he repeated the same bizarre story about a nurse who whispered in his ear and breathed on him.

“I had a nurse named Pearl Nelson. She’d come in and do things I don’t think you learn in nursing school. She’d whisper in my ear, I couldn’t understand, but she’d whisper and she’d lean down and actually breathe on me to make sure there was a human connection,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden: "I had a nurse named Pearl Nelson. She'd come in and do things I don't think you learn in nursing school. She'd whisper in my ear, I couldn't understand, but she'd whisper and she'd lean down and actually breathe on me to make sure there was a human connection." pic.twitter.com/G90JeKdQDQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2023

Biden has told this story before when discussing his life-threatening brain aneurysms.

Joe Biden told a story about nurses rubbing his face and whispering in his ear after his surgery last July during remarks at a hospital in East Jerusalem.

“And the nurses at Walter Reed Hospital would come up and rub my face, they’d whisper in my ear, they’d get close and tell me it’s gonna be okay. They made a difference in my life,” Biden said before bringing up his dead son Beau.

Biden also repeated this story during the 2020 presidential election.

“I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving,” Biden said from his basement in 2020.

WATCH: