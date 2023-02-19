Biden Regime Removes Confederate Name from Naval Academy Building – Renames It After Failed President Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter toasts the Shah of Iran before turning stabbing him in the back and turning the pro-American country over to the Ayatollahs.
Matthew Fontaine Maury is considered the founder of oceanography. He wrote several books on the subject including The Physical Geography of the Sea, the first comprehensive book on the subject.
Maury wrote a book on wind and ocean currents that drastically reduced travel time on ocean voyages.
The Biden regime scrubbed Maury’s name from a building at the US Naval Academy.
They named the building after Jimmy Carter instead.
Carter was widely known as the worst US president until Barack Obama and Joe Biden stole the crown from him.
Jimmy Carter is noted for his weakness in foreign policy who gave the world the mullahcracy in Iran.
The world is still reeling from Jimmy Carter’s disastrous presidency. Today Iran, China, and Russia are building an Asian alliance and counterweight against the US and the West. Thank you, Jimmy Carter.
Via The Military Times.
The Navy has removed the name of a member of the Confederacy from a building on the U.S. Naval Academy’s campus and renamed the hall after former President and “Ring Knocker” Jimmy Carter.
The building, constructed in the early 1900s, was originally named after Matthew Fontaine Maury, an oceanography pioneer — known as the “pathfinder of the seas” — who resigned his U.S. commission to serve in the Confederate States Navy.
The name change comes after Congress directed a naming commission to review military assets and rename those with Confederate ties following the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin accepted the commission’s recommendations in September and ordered the services to make the changes by the end of this year.
The newly minted Carter Hall houses the academy’s systems and weapons engineering department.