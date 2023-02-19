Biden Regime Removes Confederate Name from Naval Academy Building – Renames It After Failed President Jimmy Carter

Disqus Comment Count:



Jimmy Carter toasts the Shah of Iran before turning stabbing him in the back and turning the pro-American country over to the Ayatollahs.

Matthew Fontaine Maury is considered the founder of oceanography. He wrote several books on the subject including The Physical Geography of the Sea, the first comprehensive book on the subject.

Maury wrote a book on wind and ocean currents that drastically reduced travel time on ocean voyages.

The Biden regime scrubbed Maury’s name from a building at the US Naval Academy.

They named the building after Jimmy Carter instead.

Carter was widely known as the worst US president until Barack Obama and Joe Biden stole the crown from him.

Jimmy Carter is noted for his weakness in foreign policy who gave the world the mullahcracy in Iran.

The world is still reeling from Jimmy Carter’s disastrous presidency. Today Iran, China, and Russia are building an Asian alliance and counterweight against the US and the West. Thank you, Jimmy Carter.

Via The Military Times.