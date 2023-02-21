Biden Confesses Nord Stream Terror Attack Again in Warsaw: “We Mobilized to Reduce Dependence on Russian Energy”

Visiting Warsaw today, White House Resident Joe Biden once again acknowledged his regime is behind the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline Sept. 26, 2022.

“Putin thought he could use energy as a weapon. But no. We mobilized and reduced our dependence on Russian energy resources,” Biden said in Warsaw.

Since the publication of Seymour Hersh’s bombshell report on the puported US attack on the Nord Stream pipeline, the White House has been busy calling the report “totally false” and downplaying previous statements by top Biden officials saying the USA would “end” the Nord Stream pipeline.

Apparently, Slow Joe didn’t get the memo. Or he forgot again.

“Last June, (US) Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning,” Hersh wrote.

Speaking at a press conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz Feb. 7, 2022, Biden said, if Russia invaded Ukraine, “there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2”. Pressed to explain how, Biden doubled down: “We will – I promise you – we will be able to do it.”

On January 27, 2022, State Department Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that ‘With regard to Nord Stream 2, we continue to have very strong and clear conversations with our German allies, and I want to be clear with you today. If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward…. we’ve had extensive consultations at every level with our German allies. I’m not going to get into the specifics here today, but we will work with Germany to ensure that the pipeline does not move forward.’

On January 26, 2022 US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told NPR: “I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward. I’m not going to get into the specifics. We will work with Germany to ensure it does not move forward.”

At a press conference on Sept. 30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the attack on Nord Stream “a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponisation of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs.”

On Sept. 27, one day after the explosions, Polish MEP Radek Sikorski posted “Thank you, USA” with a photo of the Nord Stream bubble, before later deleting the tweet. Sikorski is husband to The Atlantic editor Anne Applebaum, who is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the European Council on Foreign Relations.