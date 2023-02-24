Biden Border Crisis: NYC Hospitals Spend Almost $100M to House Illegals

While American citizens are suffering under a disastrous Biden administration, illegals continue to receive better resources than many of our homeless veterans, children aging out of foster care and other Americans in need.

More than 47,100 migrants have arrived in New York City because of Biden’s broken border.  And now, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is bypassing standard government oversight procedures by giving control of emergency relief operations for illegals to the city’s public hospital system.

An October 2022 agreement between the City and the New York City Health + Hospitals Corporation shares the process for “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers” (HERRCs.)

The memo reveals the City’s commitment to reimburse H+H for the costs of building and operating the centers, a cost that is nearing $100M.

The City reports:

Health + Hospitals board meeting materials show that H+H President and CEO Mitchell Katz last fall authorized more than $92 million in spending on Manhattan hotels through spring 2023: $40 million for ROW nyc, $20 million for the Watson, $28 million for the Stewart and $5.8 million for the Wolcott.

H+H is also paying to use a Holiday Inn in Lower Manhattan, as revealed in the ongoing bankruptcy case of the hotel’s operator. That HERRC opened earlier this month.

Huron Consulting Services, LLC — a firm that was also involved in H+H’s COVID testing operations — is getting up to $18.5 million to help open the migrant housing sites. Rapid Reliable Testing, LLC, got approved for an $11.5 million contract for medical triage.

The city’s Office of Management and Budget has agreed to “provide H+H with sufficient revenue through the HERRC MOU with the mayor’s office to cover HERRC expenses,” according to Health + Hospitals board meeting minutes for January.

The City interviewed one recipient of the city’s generosity who shared, “Things have been good here. They give the children good things so they can be healthy. Here they give us all the help we need.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on the devastating impact of illegals on New York businesses because of migrant hotels.

Whistleblower Felipe Rodriguez, a hotel employee, told Fox News, “The chaos that we see at the Row today is compiled by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana, consuming drugs, and domestic violence, uh, people having sex in the stairs, young people, teenagers, they use the fire exit stairs to go in there and do that they do.”

Mayor Adams recently signed a new deal with the Hotel Association of New York City to accommodate at least 5,000 migrants at a cost of $275 million.

