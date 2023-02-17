“Do You Believe in the Tooth Fairy?” – Sen. John Kennedy Slices Up Delusional Climate Alarmist So Badly He’s Left Without Answers And Grinning Like an Idiot

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) is a straight-shooting national treasure complete with an incisive wit and dry sense of humor. He has displayed these talents throughout his time in the senate whether by stumping unqualified Biden nominees and or in interviews with reporters.

Kennedy once again put his qualities to great use on Wednesday when grilling Dr. Robert Litterman, the founder of Kepos Capital and the Chair of the Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Litterman was testifying during a hearing to consider “climate-related economic risks and their costs to the Federal Budget and the Global Economy.”

Litterman is a Wall Street globalist and climate alarmist who wants America to bankrupt itself by going carbon neutral in order to solve “climate change.” Of course, like a typical leftist, he wants to play softball with the biggest global polluter of all, China.

Kennedy started off by asking Litterman how much it would cost the U.S. to go carbon neutral by 2050. Litterman responded by saying he did not know and then paused.

Staring him down like prey, Kennedy then queried “So you’re advocating we do these things, but you don’t know the ultimate cost?”

Litterman’s response? “Yes, absolutely I don’t know the ultimate cost and it’s very uncertain.”

WATCH:

Experts claim it could cost $50 TRILLION to make the U.S. carbon neutral by 2050. Q: “How much will that lower global temperatures?” A: “No one can know for sure” & “I don’t know” pic.twitter.com/4xBM1cTM9w — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 15, 2023

Kennedy then turned to Douglas Holtz-Eakin from the right-leaning American Action Forum and asked him the same question. Holtz-Eakin responded by saying going carbon neutral by 2050 would cost America $50 trillion.

The senator then turned back to Litterman and asked how much global temperatures would decline after spending $50 trillion. Litterman said this would depend on the rest of the world.

Not satisfied, Kennedy then asked how much global temperatures would drop if Europe and America did their part to lower emissions but China And India continued to pollute?

Litterman’s response? “I don’t know, Senator.”

This complete 2 minute plus decimation was bad enough for Litterman but Kennedy was not finished. Kennedy then grilled the clueless globalist on if he really thought Chinese dictator Xi Jinping would ever do anything “inconsistent with China’s best interest in the name of global climate change.”

Litterman incredulously answered that Xi understands he has to work with the rest of the world to “address this global problem” and it’s in his best interest to do so.

Experts who think that Pres. Xi Jinping would do anything inconsistent with China’s best interests—in the name of global climate change—must also believe in the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny. pic.twitter.com/OhwyEbVsyi — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 15, 2023

Kennedy then delivered his final daggers:

“Do you believe in the Tooth Fairy?” Kennedy queried.

“No, sir,” Litterman replied, grinning like an idiot.

“Do you believe in the Easter Bunny?” Kennedy asked.

“No, sir,” Litterman answered.

“Do you believe that Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes?”

“No sir,” Litterman said.

One would have to believe in all these things to actually think China cares about working with the world to solve “climate change.” China is the greatest threat to global stability and the left serves as their useful idiots.