AWKWARD: Tensions Flare On CNN After Don Lemon Says Nikki Haley Is Past Her “Prime” – “Like Child Bearing?”

Things have gotten even worse for Don Lemon.

During a segment on the failing show CNN This Morning, 56-year-old Lemon said that 51-year-old RINO Nikki Haley was past her “prime.”

This caused co-host Poppy Harlow to jump in and question him.

Tensions are already high among the co-hosts.

VIDEO: (Partial Transcript via Townhall)

Don Lemon: "Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…" Poppy Harlow: "Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?" "Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!" pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

From the video above:

“Don Lemon: This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are something not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s. That’s not according to me.” Poppy Harlow: Prime for what? Don Lemon: Depends on, just like prime. If you look it up. If you Google when is a woman in her prime, it’ll say 20s, 30s, 40s. I’m not saying I agree with that. I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime.” Poppy Harlow: Are you talking about prime for child bearing or are you talking about prime for being president? Don Lemon: Don’t shooting the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it, everybody at home”

Nikki Haley responded online, “Liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job. BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

Liberals can't stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job. BTW it's always the liberals who are the most sexist. pic.twitter.com/PzpniQFLff — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 16, 2023

Hours later Lemon posted an apology, “The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

CNN is a joke!

