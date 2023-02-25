ASBURY REVIVAL – How Did it Happen? Comms Director at Asbury, Abby Laub, Joins Rose Unplugged (AUDIO)

The Asbury Revival – How did it happen?

Joy, purity, unity, passion—a few words that come to mind in describing the Asbury Revival. The Holy Spirit is resting on this place in a special way. Call it revival. Call it what you will. All I know is that we need more of it. #kynaz #asbury #revival #asburyrevival pic.twitter.com/zNAINtaqua — Brian L. Powell (@iamBrianLPowell) February 15, 2023

Kentucky – Asbury Communications Director Abby Laub joined Rose Unplugged to discuss the revival and the timeline of the fascinating event.

50,000 – 70,000 have come through the university!

– Remarkable stories

– Why they didn’t live stream in the beginning

– What is going on now?

AUDIO: