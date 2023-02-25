ASBURY REVIVAL – How Did it Happen? Comms Director at Asbury, Abby Laub, Joins Rose Unplugged (AUDIO)

The Asbury Revival – How did it happen?

Kentucky – Asbury Communications Director Abby Laub joined Rose Unplugged to discuss the revival and the timeline of the fascinating event.

50,000 – 70,000 have come through the university!

– Remarkable stories
– Why they didn’t live stream in the beginning
– What is going on now?

AUDIO:

Cristina Laila
