ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT: Hazmat Team Dispatched Following a Union Pacific Coal Train Derailment in Nebraska (VIDEO)

A Union Pacific coal train derailed early Tuesday morning east of Gothenburg, Nebraska, prompting the deployment of law enforcement and a Hazmat team to the scene.

About 31 Union Pacific Railroad coal cars derailed at about 1:45 a.m., about 3 miles southeast of Gothenburg.

No injuries were reported with the derailment.

Since May 2022, there have been a total of four incidents in the vicinity.

A Union Pacific train carrying coal derailed south of Gothenburg in May 2022, according to News 2. In June, another derailment was recorded near Gothenburg, and in November, a third occurred in the Lexington area.

Jesse Ambler, a local resident, told Daily Mail that multiple railway derailments in recent months had severely disrupted the local town of 3,500 people.

“It seems to happen all the time,” he said. “I don’t know what the deal is.”

“This is the fourth one in the last 10 months, it must be one of the busiest railways in America. The rail company keeps laying people off and building longer and longer trains, but with less people to maintain the tracks. It’s a problem.”

As reported by The Independent, a representative for Union Pacific stated that emergency hazmat teams responded to the scene, but no hazardous materials were released.

An investigation is now underway.

Watch the video below:

🚨#BREAKING: A Hazmat crew is being dispatched to the scene of a Union Pacific coal train derailment 📌#Gothenburg | #Nebraska⁰⁰Law enforcement and a Hazmat team have been dispatched to the site of a Union Pacific coal train derailment east of Gothenburg, Nebraska this morning… https://t.co/G58XGRbPr9 pic.twitter.com/PWYZGGmPNv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 21, 2023

Congratulations to Pete Buttigieg on becoming the worst Transportation Secretary and Joe Biden as the worst President in American history.