ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT: Crews On the Scene in Van Buren Township After Train Derails – At Least 6 Cars Off the Track (VIDEO)

There was another train derailment this morning in Van Buren, Michigan.

At least 6 rail cars are off the track.

Local Detroit 4 posted aerial footage from Van Buren.

WXYZ reported:

The Van Buren Township Fire Department confirms that a train derailed near Huron River Drive this morning.

Chopper video shows at least six cars off the track.

Officials say only one car in the train was carrying hazardous materials, which is reportedly showing no sign of leaking or damage.

The fire department says the derailment is causing traffic issues, but poses no danger to the public at this time.