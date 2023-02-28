Air Force Fires 2 Commanders, 4 Leaders at North Dakota Base Over ‘Loss of Confidence in Their Ability to Complete Their Assigned Duties’

The Air Force relieved 6 leaders assigned to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Two Commanders and four leaders were fired, however no specific reason was given.

Task & Purpose identified the commanders who were relieved of duty but the subordinates were not named.

“Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, commander of 8th Air Force, relieved Col. Gregory C. Mayer, commander of the 5th Mission Support Group, and Maj. Jonathan Welch, commander of the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron on Monday, according to an Air Force Global Strike Command spokesperson.” Task & Purpose reported.

Task & Purpose reported: