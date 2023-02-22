Adam Schiff Freaks Out After Tucker Carlson Granted Access to Jan. 6 Footage – Twitter Responds

Congressman Adam Schiff melted down after Speaker McCarthy turned over January 6 videos to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Axios reported that House Speaker McCarthy handed over 41,000 hours of Jan 6 Capitol footage to Tucker Carlson at FOX News.

On Monday night Tucker Carlson made an announcement on the news. Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson and his team unfettered access to over 44,000 hours of January 6 footage.

Tucker will cover their findings next week.

Schiff flipped out and accused Tucker of being a right-wing propagandist.

“Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson,” Schiff said.

Schiff accused Tucker Carlson of being a Russian stooge.

“A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie.” Schiff said.

Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson. A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie. Make no mistake: This isn't about transparency, it's about fueling dangerous conspiracy theories. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 20, 2023

Twitter users responded.

When you gonna release your proof of Russian collision? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) February 21, 2023

You know what doesn’t lie? Camera footage. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) February 20, 2023

Are you suggesting these videos will be useful for those promoting these “conspiracy theories”? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2023

If Jan 6th is not a false flag then you have nothing to worry about when Tucker combs through the footage — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) February 21, 2023