Hunter Biden’s Art Dealer Refuses to Provide GOP Committee with Requested Documents on Hunter’s Illicit Art Sales

Hunter Biden and his art.
In January House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced an investigation into Hunter Biden’s art-selling scheme.
Rep. Comer sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Berges, seeking information on anonymous purchasers of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork.
“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Joe Biden and his family’s foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes,” wrote Chairman Comer. “For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official. Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence. Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers’ identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions.”
Who’s buying Hunter Biden’s art?
@RepJamesComer is calling on Georges Bergès to provide information about Hunter’s secret art sales.
Americans need answers and transparency.https://t.co/mvsbcOkpvK
— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 25, 2023
On Thursday, Hunter Biden’s art dealer Georges Berges told the committee he will not provide the House Oversight Committee the requested disclosures into Hunter Biden’s art sales to anonymous buyers.
It looks like it’s about time to call the DOJ for a few arrests.
Via Breitbart.com:
Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Bergès, refused on Thursday to provide the House Oversight Committee requested disclosures into his art sales to anonymous buyers.
Hunter, an attorney and former lobbyist who is under investigation for tax fraud, has reportedly sold about 12 paintings to anonymous buyers during his father’s term as President of the United States. The price tags of artwork are reported to be $500,000 each.
In January, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) requested Bergès testify before Congress and turn over relevant information about the art sales. Comer told Breitbart News in 2022 he is 95 percent sure the buyers of Hunter’s art are Chinese buyers, potentially implicating President Biden.
On Thursday, Bergès, who has a history of doing business in China, told Comer through his newly hired attorney, that he will not provide information related to Hunter’s art sales because the sales are intended to be secret — the very issue in which Comer has raised concerns.