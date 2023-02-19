Hunter Biden’s Art Dealer Refuses to Provide GOP Committee with Requested Documents on Hunter’s Illicit Art Sales



Hunter Biden and his art.

In January House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced an investigation into Hunter Biden’s art-selling scheme.

Rep. Comer sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Berges, seeking information on anonymous purchasers of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Joe Biden and his family’s foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes,” wrote Chairman Comer. “For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official. Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence. Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers’ identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions.”

Who’s buying Hunter Biden’s art?

@RepJamesComer is calling on Georges Bergès to provide information about Hunter’s secret art sales. Americans need answers and transparency.https://t.co/mvsbcOkpvK — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 25, 2023

On Thursday, Hunter Biden’s art dealer Georges Berges told the committee he will not provide the House Oversight Committee the requested disclosures into Hunter Biden’s art sales to anonymous buyers.

It looks like it’s about time to call the DOJ for a few arrests.

