6 People Dead in Rural Mississippi Shooting – Suspect in Custody

6 people were shot and killed in a rural Mississippi town just south of Memphis on Friday.

The Tate County sheriff said the shooter killed the victims and various locations.

One man was shot and killed in a store, three other victims were killed in homes and one man was found dead in a car.

The shooter was taken into custody.

No other information on the shooting has been released.

WREG reported:

Six people were shot and killed in the town of Arkabutla, Mississippi on Friday, the Tate County sheriff said.

According to Sheriff Brad Lance, the shooter went into a store and shot a man with a gun. The shooter then went to a house nearby on Bend Road and shot a woman.

Lance said the suspect also went to a home on Arkabutla Dam Road and shot and killed two people there.

A deputy saw a car that fit the suspect’s car description and tried to stop him. He did not stop his car, causing a chase.

Officials say he pulled into a driveway of a home, and the shooter was apprehended there. At the house, officers found a person dead in a car and another dead in the roadway.

It is believed that the shooter lived at the Arkabutla Dam Road location, Lance said.

DEVELOPING…

