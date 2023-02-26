42-Year-Old Former US Swimming Champ Dies in Virgin Islands After Being Found on Floor

42-year-old former high school swimming sensation Jamaie Cail, who won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships, was pronounced dead soon after being found by her boyfriend on the floor of their residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands just after midnight last Tuesday. Police are investigating her death.

U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department statement:

Female Found Unresponsive by Boyfriend in Their St. John Residence

Feb 21, 2023

St. John, USVI – On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 2:39 a.m., detectives were notified of a dead on arrival (D.O.A) case at the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic on St. John.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m., a male left a local bar to check on his girlfriend at their residence. Upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor. With assistance from a friend, the male was able to get the female to a nearby vehicle and transported the female to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic. Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment. The female was identified by her boyfriend as 42-year-old, Ms. Jamie Cail from New Hampshire.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau, Detective J. Carty at (340) 693-8880, ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at (340) 774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.