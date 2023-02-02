2 dead, 3 Injured in an Explosion at an Industrial Facility in Medley, Florida (VIDEO)

Two individuals were killed and three more injured Tuesday morning when an explosion and fire devastated an industrial complex in Miami’s suburbs.

According to footage obtained from nearby businesses and TV news helicopters, the explosion that occurred in Medley, Florida sent a large fireball into the sky and left multiple trucks and other vehicles in flames, AP reported.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson said that when crews arrived, they found multiple people who were on fire.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were injured in the fire. According to the police, two of the injured were sent to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in life-threatening conditions.

Before the fire started, employees were confirmed to be working on some heavy machinery, according to the authorities.

“It seems that the company is a welding company. They were working on some heavy machinery, and right now, investigators are still trying to find out what caused this combustion,” Miami-Dade police Detective Luis Sierra said.

Officials said it was a hazardous scenario as there were a lot of flammables in the area.

“Our units deployed multiple hose lines to get the fire under control while navigating downed power lines in a very hazardous scene,” Deputy Fire Chief Danny Cardesa said.

One adult was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and another was taken to the hospital by ground, officials confirmed. A third victim was assessed and treated at the scene by first responders.

“You had multiple vehicles burning, you had flammables, you have multiple power lines that coupled with five people in total needing rescue needing care. It was a very challenging scene,” said Cardesa.

Two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed.

While the fire has been extinguished, the cause of the fire is still unclear at this time.

Authorities have not said if all five involved in the incident were employees or customers of the welding company.

Officials said South River Drive will remain closed until further notice.

