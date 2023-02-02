2 dead, 3 Injured in an Explosion at an Industrial Facility in Medley, Florida (VIDEO)

Two individuals were killed and three more injured Tuesday morning when an explosion and fire devastated an industrial complex in Miami’s suburbs.

According to footage obtained from nearby businesses and TV news helicopters, the explosion that occurred in Medley, Florida sent a large fireball into the sky and left multiple trucks and other vehicles in flames, AP reported.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson said that when crews arrived, they found multiple people who were on fire.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were injured in the fire. According to the police, two of the injured were sent to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in life-threatening conditions.

Before the fire started, employees were confirmed to be working on some heavy machinery, according to the authorities.

“It seems that the company is a welding company. They were working on some heavy machinery, and right now, investigators are still trying to find out what caused this combustion,” Miami-Dade police Detective Luis Sierra said.

