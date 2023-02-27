159 Years Ago This Week – The First Blacks Were Invited to the White House By Republican President Abraham Lincoln

On February 4, 1864, Republican President Abraham Lincoln invited two black Americans to the White House. It was the first time blacks were invited to the WHite House.

Grand Old Partisan reported: Alexander Augusta and Anderson Abbott, regimental doctors with the 7th U.S. Colored Troops, were introduced by the Commissioner of Public Buildings. The President “kindly received” them and shook their hands.

Democrat newspapers criticized Lincoln for it.

Some things never change. Today Democrats are still destroying black lives.