BREAKING: Project Veritas: Federal Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings on Covid Vax: ‘Government Shoves Adverse Effect Reporting Under the Mat’ (VIDEO)

Project Veritas on Monday released part 1 of their #CovidVaxExposed series.

Jodi O’Malley, a federal whistleblower who works for the Health and Human Services went public with secret recordings revealing the truth about the Covid vaccines.

‘The government doesn’t want to show the COVID vaccine is full of sh*t,’ an ER doctor who works for the HHS said. ‘They want to shove adverse effect reporting ‘under the mat.’

A registered nurse was recorded saying she has seen “a lot” of vaccinated people get sick with side effects but “no one is writing the VAERS report because it takes a half an hour to write the damn thing.”

Joe Biden has imposed a Covid vaccine mandate while knowing that a lot of people are having adverse reactions to them.

WATCH PART 1:

BREAKING PART 1: Federal Govt @HHSgov Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings ‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’ They ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’#CovidVaxExposed pic.twitter.com/zV93DLrq2W — [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) September 21, 2021

Additional Project Veritas video in case Twitter deletes: