‘Devout Catholic’ Joe Biden Doesn’t Mention “God” in National Day of Prayer Proclamation

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden left out “God” in his National Day of Prayer this week.

In contrast, President Trump mentioned God in every one of his National Day of Prayer proclamations.

In his 2020 proclamation, Trump mentioned “God” 11 times.

Joe Biden appeased his Marxist base and left out “God.”

“Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope and guidance,” Biden’s proclamation reads. “Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements – including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed.”

Last month ‘devout Catholic’ Joe Biden did not mention Jesus Christ at all in his ‘Easter’ message to Americans.

But he mentioned Coronavirus 7 times.

Very telling.