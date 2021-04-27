MORE
IRS Data Shows Democrats Are Now The Party Of The Rich

By Mike LaChance
Published April 27, 2021 at 1:41am
For years, Democrats have presented themselves as the party of the middle class, standing up for the little guy.

That hasn’t been true for a long time, and now it is confirmed.

According to data from the IRS, Democrats are now the party of the rich.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Democrats are the party of the wealthy, IRS data shows

Democrats are the party of the wealthy, a flip from decades ago when it was the party of the poor and middle class.

Democrats represented 65% of taxpayers with a household income of $500,000 or more in 2020, according to IRS data, while 74% of taxpayers in Republican districts have household incomes of less than $100,000.

In 1993, the dynamic was reversed, with the typical Republican congressional district showing it was 14% wealthier than its Democratic counterpart. In 2020, data shows those Republican districts were now 13% poorer.

The data comes as some Democrats push to end former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law, which caps the federal deduction for state and local taxes at $10,000. The beneficiaries would predominantly be the 1% of the United States’s wealthiest households, with property owners in high-tax states benefiting from the relief on federal taxes.

This represents a big political shift in America.

Republicans must embrace their new role as the working class party.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

