Utah Mother Dies Four Days After Second Dose Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Kassidi Kurill, a mother of one from Ogden, received the vaccine due to her work as a surgical tech for several plastic surgeons, KUTV reported.

“She was absolutely fine with getting it. In fact, she told all of us, ‘It’s fine, you guys should all get it,’” her father, Alfred Hawley, told the outlet.

Kurill reportedly experienced a sore arm after the first dose of Moderna, but had no other noticeable side e

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT! FBI Sends in Armored Vehicle with Turret, 2 Vans, 6 FBI Vehicles, 3 Local Police Vehicles to Arrest Young Father Who Attended Jan. 6 Rally - UNBELIEVABLE INTERVIEW! - Please Help...

ffects. Things took a sudden and tragic turn after her second dose on February 1st. While she was in bed all day Tuesday and Wednesday, it wasn’t until Thursday morning she knew something was wrong. She woke up early, got ready, and asked her dad to drive her to the local emergency room, where they arrived by 7 a.m.

“She came in early and said her heart was racing and she felt like she needed to get to the emergency room,” Hawley said.

When they arrived at the ER, Kurill was throwing up. Her father told doctors his daughter had just received her second shot.

“They did a blood test and immediately came back and said she was very, very sick, and her liver was not functioning,” he told KUTV.

Kurill’s older sister Kristin, who lives in Arizona, said she knew her sister had gone to the hospital, but the speed at which she deteriorated was “so unexpected.”