Catholic Priest Goes Off On Joe Biden In Viral Rant (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is Catholic in the same way that Nancy Pelosi is Catholic. They make a big show about their faith, but their political beliefs directly conflict with the teachings of the church.

In Arizona, Father William Kosco recently went on a rant about this with a heavy focus on Biden.

The video is going viral.

Alpha News reports:

Priest says ‘cowardice’ of bishops to blame for Biden’s embrace of abortion An Arizona priest said the “bad catechesis and cowardice” of the bishops is to blame for a pro-abortion Catholic occupying the White House. In a recent homily, Fr. William Kosco of Buckeye, Ariz., said President Joe Biden’s political views are “diametrically opposed to all of the basic moral principles that are proclaimed by the Roman Catholic Church.” Biden is the nation’s second Catholic president and frequently describes himself as a “devout Catholic.” The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is an “abominable crime” that is “gravely contrary to the moral law.” “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church states, noting that Catholics who procure abortions are automatically excommunicated. “He’s the most powerful man in the world and he is absolutely opposed to the basic understanding that God is the author of life,” Kosco observed. “How in the world did this happen? You want an answer? I’ll tell you the answer: because our bishops have been silent for 60 years through bad catechesis and cowardice.”

Watch the video below:

There are Catholics all over the country who agree with everything this priest is saying.

Cross posted from American Lookout.