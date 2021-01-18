MORE
Uncategorized
P Share Print

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Film Crew Releases Never Before Seen Footage of 2017 Inauguration Riots

By Jim Hoft
Published January 18, 2021 at 8:00am
P Share Print

PRESS RELEASE

January 18th, 2021 [email protected]

EXCLUSIVE – Film Crew Releases Never Before Seen Footage of 2017 Inauguration Riots

 

TRENDING: VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Film Crew Releases Never Before Seen Footage of 2017 Inauguration Riots

Rumble video: https://rumble.com/embed/vac5b7/?pub=fii0j
YouTube video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA

Chicago, Illinois – Documentary film crew releases dramatic, never before seen footage of the 2017 Inauguration riots. The footage was gathered as part of an ongoing documentary about the fight for dominance playing out between establishment and independent news organizations.

The shocking footage exposes a coordinated attack on the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump. Highlights include anarchists preparing for violent clashes with police (10:22), violent attacks on attendees (2:08), destruction of property (9:50), and the physical premeditated blockades that succeed in preventing voters from attending the Presidential Inauguration (3:29).

Additional highlights include interviews with blockade organizers Code Pink and Disrupt J20, whose stated goal was to “shut this inauguration down.”

Code Pink organizer Tighe Barry is asked, “Are you guys going to cause some mayhem?” His response is an emphatic “Yes sir!” (3:56) He adds, “We blocked this street because we feel like we have the right to tell them not to come into our city.” (4:27)

J20 organizer is quoted saying, “These people should be referred to as neo-nazis, as fascist, as the legitimate scum they are, so they can be wiped from this country!” (1:48)

Black Trump supporters are seen being called “Uncle Toms!” while also having their Trump hats snatched off their heads. (10:51)

Producers of the documentary explained their decision to release this footage now, “It was never our intent to release any footage while we’re still in production. We have held this dramatic content for 4 years in anticipation of its final release in the completed film, however, recent events have convinced us of the imperative to release this excerpt now.”

The King of News has been in production since 2016, with an anticipated release of Summer 2021.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.







"Biden Is Not Our Travel Warlord" - Some Jackass Leftist Puts Out Video Trying Desperately to Explain the Biden Victory and Fails -- Leftists Think He's a Genius
AMERICA LAST: Biden Set to Cancel Keystone XL Pipeline and Ask Congress to Offer Amnesty to 20 Million Illegals in First Week
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Film Crew Releases Never Before Seen Footage of 2017 Inauguration Riots
Serial Liar Adam Schiff Says "No Reason" President Trump Should Ever Get Intel Briefings Again
Cuomo Set Up Three Layers of Security at State Capitol for Violent MAGA Supporters - Nobody Showed Up but Liberal Reporters
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×