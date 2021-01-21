MORE
Portland Antifa Smashes Out Windows of the Headquarters of the Democrat Party of Oregon (VIDEO)

By Cristina Laila
Published January 20, 2021 at 6:17pm
Antifa terrorists in Portland smashed out windows of the headquarters of the Democrat Party in Oregon.

Antifa sprayed ‘F*ck Biden’ on the buidling.

WATCH:

“We don’t want Biden – we want revenge”

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas is reporting live from Portland: A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building.

Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows.

WATCH:

Antifa took off after Portland police showed up.

Portland police said anyone involved in criminal behavior will be arrested or cited.

