THERE IT IS: Evil Pelosi Admits in “60 Minutes” Tongue-Bath Interview that Motivation for Impeachment Is To Ensure “He Never Runs Again” (VIDEO)

By Jim Hoft
Published January 10, 2021 at 8:43pm
Rush Limbaugh was right.
They’re absolutely TERRIFIED of Donald Trump!

Rush Limbaugh: Democrats “Recoiling in Fear” and “Quaking in their Boots” that Donald Trump Will Unleash a Bevy of Damning Classified Documents

And they should be.
Donald Trump won the 2020 election in a landslide with more blacks, latinos, immigrants, gays and Jews than 2016.
Trump won all of the bellwether counties and nearly every GOP toss-up House race.

Trump won at least 74.2 million votes and that does not count the votes that were subtracted from his totals on live TV.
Joe Biden reportedly won 81 million votes despite losing 200 more counties than Obama in either race.
Our sources say Biden won only 58 million votes which is more believable.

Without Trump the Republican Party is dead.

Democrats can’t beat Trump without cheating.

In her latest “60 Minutes” interview Pelosi admits Democrats want to impeach President Trump to ensure he never runs again.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.







