Five Videos – Five States Where Votes Were Switched Live on TV Away from President Trump to Biden –Updated

By Jim Hoft
Published November 28, 2020 at 3:50pm
Stolen ballots from President Trump live on CNN in Pennsylvania

There’s been lots of analysis of the Edison JSON live data feeds on election night showing vote decreases and switches.

A Gateway Pundit reporter, who works in media, found several examples of switched votes that were broadcast live on TV.

The videos are clipped and explained in these links for findings in 4 states, so far.

 

PA – 3 vote total decreases:

GA – 1 vote total decrease:

VA – huge vote increase and equal decrease:

WI – extraordinary vote increase by Biden to flip state at 4:43 AM CST:

UPDATE– And here Trump watched his votes decrease live on CNN on election night.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.







