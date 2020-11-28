Five Videos – Five States Where Votes Were Switched Live on TV Away from President Trump to Biden –Updated

Stolen ballots from President Trump live on CNN in Pennsylvania
There’s been lots of analysis of the Edison JSON live data feeds on election night showing vote decreases and switches.
A Gateway Pundit reporter, who works in media, found several examples of switched votes that were broadcast live on TV.
The videos are clipped and explained in these links for findings in 4 states, so far.
PA – 3 vote total decreases:
GA – 1 vote total decrease:
VA – huge vote increase and equal decrease:
WI – extraordinary vote increase by Biden to flip state at 4:43 AM CST:
UPDATE– And here Trump watched his votes decrease live on CNN on election night.
I’m guessing removing already counted votes during election night is something new? Check Pres Trump’s number … pic.twitter.com/XT0NWDeCIh
— GUNNER 🇺🇸 (@thedeziner) November 9, 2020