IT BEGINS: Orange County, Sacramento and El Dorado County Sheriffs Will Not Enforce Gavin Newsom’s Curfew Order

Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday issued a curfew for most California counties.

The curfew will affect 41 out of 58 counties in California currently in the most restrictive “purple tier.”

Earlier this week Newsom said he was looking at studies from other countries about curfews including France and Saudi Arabia.

Yes, Saudi Arabia, where they behead women in public.

The 41 counties in the purple tiers will be under a curfew which will be in effect from 10 PM to 5 AM starting on Saturday, November 21 until December 21st.

However there is just one problem for the Democrat tyrant currently occupying the governor’s seat in California.

Sheriff’s offices from Orange County, El Dorado County and Sacramento will not enforce Newsom’s curfew order.

Orange County, a conservative enclave in Southern California will not comply.

OC Sheriff Don Barnes released a statement Thursday evening and said his department has better things to do than respond to requests about face masks or social gatherings enforcement.

Statement from @OCSheriffBarnes on the limited Stay at Home Order issued by Governor Newsom. pic.twitter.com/qDnYS4fk6U — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 20, 2020

Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones released a statement on Thursday and said his department will not be enforcing Newsom’s orders:

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will not be determining—including entering any home or business—compliance with, or enforcing compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gatherings inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy, or mask mandates. Further, we will not dispatch officers for these purposes—callers will be advised to call 3-1-1 and be routed to County Health. Of course, if there is potential criminal behavior or the potential for impacts to public or personal safety we will continue to respond appropriately. I would like to wish everyone a happy and meaningful Thanksgiving Holiday.” -Sheriff Scott Jones

El Dorado County Sheriff said his department will not be enforcing the curfew order and will not prevent Thanksgiving activities.

“The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will continue to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.”

On Nov. 19 the California Department of Public Health issued a curfew order for the state of California. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is aware and will not be enforcing this curfew order. El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies will not be determining compliance with, or enforcing the compliance of, any health order related to this curfew. The Sheriff’s Office will not prevent Thanksgiving activities, maximum occupancies or mask wearing mandates at social gatherings within the county of El Dorado. Calls received by the Sheriff’s Office regarding enforcement of any COVID-related orders will be referred to the El Dorado County Department of Public Health at (530) 621-6100. We will still address reports of criminal activity related to public safety and our El Dorado County citizens. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will continue to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.

Gavin Newsom has lost the consent of the governed.

Newsom recently attended a dinner party at The French Laundry, a restaurant in Napa Valley that charges $800 per person for their tasting menu while he tells Californians they can’t gather with their families for Thanksgiving.

No one at the dinner party was social distancing and nobody was wearing masks which is why many Californians are simply ignoring Newsom’s new order.