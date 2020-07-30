World Bank Offered Belarus $940 Million Coronavirus Loan But Only If They Locked Down and Destroyed Economy

The World Bank offered Belarus a $940 million coronavirus loan in June. But the conditions included that they lock down and destroy their economy.

The World Bank wanted him to lock down like Italy did in March and April.

The Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko, considered the last tyrant in Europe, turned down the offer.

Then he went public with the details.

It makes you wonder how often this happens to less prosperous nations.

We saw Joe Biden do this with Ukraine demanding they fire the prosecutor investigating his son or they would not receive a US grant.

Belta English reported: