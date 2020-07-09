MORE
Uncategorized
P Share Print

“To Those Who Cheer Against Hydroxychloroquine – I Regret to Inform You I Am Doing Well” – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Announces Excellent News on His Health (VIDEO)

By Jim Hoft
Published July 8, 2020 at 8:08pm
P Share Print

On Tuesday Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In early April Jair Bolsonaro urged residents to keep the economy going despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jair Bolsonaro: “We have two problems that cannot be dissociated: the virus and unemployment. Both should be treated responsibly. But if the remedy is too much the side effect will be much more disastrous.”

NBC News reported:

TRENDING: Radical Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Vows to Overthrow the United States and Replace with "a Socialist World"

Confirming to reporters Tuesday that he had the virus, Bolsonaro stepped back away from the television crews and removed his mask in an effort to show that he is well.

He also compared the virus to a rain that will fall on most people, and that some, like the elderly, must take greater care, according to The AP.

“You can’t just talk about the consequences of the virus that you have to worry about. Life goes on. Brazil needs to produce. You need to get the economy in gear,″ he said,

President Bolsonaro also said he was taking hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to combat the virus.

On Wednesday President Bolsonaro shared some excellent news and took a swipe at his socialist critics by tweeting out that he is doing very well with the hydroxychloroquine treatment.

President Bolsonaro: To those who cheer against Hydroxychloroquine, but do not have alternatives, I regret to inform you that I am very well with its use and, with the grace of God, I will live for a long time to come.

This is good news for Brazil and the populist movement.

President Jair Bolsonaro also congratulated President Trump on Independence Day on his historic speech to the American people.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.







UPDATE: Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide After Hitting Two BLM White Feminists Blocking Highway at 1:30 in Morning
Mark Levin: Supreme Court Just Opened Itself Up to Grand Jury Demands for Individual Justices' Tax Returns
"PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT - We Catch the other side SPYING - Biggest Political Crime and Scandal in History" - President Trump GOES OFF after SCOTUS Ruling
BREAKING: SCOTUS Rules Congressional Investigators Not Allowed to Subpoena President Trump's Financial Records
Democratic Op-Ed: To Defeat Trump Democrats Must Knock Down the Economy
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×